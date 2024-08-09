Move like Flow G

Rapper Flow G’s latest TikTok challenge has been boosting Puregold’s ground-breaking P-Pop and OPM partnership.

It’s now possible for “Flowers” rap enthusiasts, and Puregold customers who cheered when he released his first “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo” song, to make their own impression on this momentous day in OPM history — and win special prizes.

As part of the Puregold #PanaloNaWalangHalo TikTok Challenge, fans will be rehearsing a set of hand choreography with a Flow G theme throughout the entire month.

Weekly winners will be selected through 30 August.

Fans that have a TikTok account and follow @puregoldph are required to enter the contest.

After that, students have to use the “Nasa Atin ang Panalo Hand Choreo” filter on TikTok to record their performance.

For video entries, each contestant must display their best hand gestures and choreography in support of Flow G’s “Nasa Atin ang Panalo.”

These have to be uploaded on TikTok with captions that contain the hashtags #PuregoldxFlowG, #PuregoldNasaAtinAngPanalo, and #PanaloNaWalangHalo.

Ten contestants will be chosen each week, and the winners will receive an entire collection of “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” goods: a karaoke box, canvas bag and special T-shirt.

Fans who want to acquire a piece of the “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo” collaboration for themselves shouldn’t pass up this opportunity, especially considering the magnitude of this Puregold collaboration, which features Flow G, BINI, SunKissed Lola, and SB19 leading the way.

In light of the positive and sincere response to Flow G’s heartfelt and uplifting bars on his “Nasa Atin Ang Panalo” single, this contest is an ideal opportunity for fans to express what the song and overall cooperation mean to them.