Why this Film Festival deserves love and respect

She added: “The Puregold CinePanalo was instrumental in bringing to light the talents of several young, aspiring filmmakers, some of whom have used the momentum from the competition to further fuel their artistic dreams. We saw the birth of promising talents, with several inspiring stories that came to life on the big screen. Fueled by last edition’s success, here we are once again. Back and bigger than ever, ready to celebrate another year of incredible films and mark the second chapter of Puregold CinePanalo.”

To encourage new filmmakers to join, several directors from last year’s event shared their experiences. Among them were Always Panalo Film awardee Carlo Obispo, Best Picture winner Kurt Soberano and five student directors: Always Panalo Film awardee Jenievive Adame, Best Director winner Dizelle Masilungan, and regional filmmakers Marian Jayce Tiongzon and Joanah Demonteverde. They imparted their experiences and learnings from the festival.

Cahilig said there are already more than 120 script submissions, including those from professional filmmakers, major studios and students. He reminded everyone that the deadlines for screenplay submissions are 30 July for full-length films and 15 August for student shorts.

All interested filmmakers are encouraged to review the mechanics of the 2025 Puregold CinePanalo Festival, which are publicly available on Puregold’s official social media accounts. After reviewing the mechanics, aspiring contestants may submit their official applications at https://forms.gle/wNUUQ62okYcyW5r37.

The second Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival is off to an exciting start, and we can only expect full-length and short films with winning narratives that showcase the Filipino at his finest and most inspiring.

For those looking to learn more, inquiries may be sent to thesecretariat@cinepanalo.com.