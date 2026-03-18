Barangay clarifies Go aid as Puregold issues apology

A Quezon City barangay on Wednesday clarified the distribution of relief goods to fire victims and expressed gratitude to Senator Bong Go, following online backlash over the assistance.
The DAILY TRIBUNE learned from reliable sources that retail chain Puregold has issued an apology related to the “delivery” of the grocery packs after the incident circulated on social media.
Barangay Pinyahan, through Punong Barangay Ric Villaflor, said the aid came from Go’s personal capacity and was intended to help families affected by a recent fire.
“The help came from Senator Go’s personal means, a testament to his genuine concern for the barangay and its residents,” the barangay said.
Local officials also clarified that the assistance consisted solely of grocery packs and did not include financial aid, addressing misinformation circulating online.
“We hope the public understands that it is not the obligation of a senator to provide relief packs, especially not to personally oversee how these are packaged,” the barangay said in a translated statement.
The barangay also urged the public to refrain from “unfair judgment and malicious posts,” saying such remarks do not reflect the spirit of bayanihan.
“We ask for understanding regarding the unjust judgments and malicious posts on social media that may have hurt him. These do not reflect the true spirit of unity that we value,” it added.
The barangay emphasized that the primary goal of the effort was to provide immediate assistance to affected residents, calling for unity and gratitude in times of crisis.