Barangay clarifies Go aid as Puregold issues apology

“The help came from Senator Go’s personal means, a testament to his genuine concern for the barangay and its residents,” the barangay said.

Local officials also clarified that the assistance consisted solely of grocery packs and did not include financial aid, addressing misinformation circulating online.

“We hope the public understands that it is not the obligation of a senator to provide relief packs, especially not to personally oversee how these are packaged,” the barangay said in a translated statement.

The barangay also urged the public to refrain from “unfair judgment and malicious posts,” saying such remarks do not reflect the spirit of bayanihan.

“We ask for understanding regarding the unjust judgments and malicious posts on social media that may have hurt him. These do not reflect the true spirit of unity that we value,” it added.

The barangay emphasized that the primary goal of the effort was to provide immediate assistance to affected residents, calling for unity and gratitude in times of crisis.