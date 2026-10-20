The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the 90-day suspension without pay of Paoay, Ilocos Norte Mayor Shiela Abuy Galano and municipal Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) head Augusto Panilo Cabie after finding them administratively liable for simple misconduct over the controversy surrounding Cabie's reappointment.

The suspension stemmed from a complaint filed by former Paoay vice mayor Ferdinand P. Ignacio on 13 December 2024, questioning Galano's decision to reappoint Cabie as head of the municipal office tasked with addressing the concerns of senior citizens.

In a resolution dated 8 April 2026, the Ombudsman found substantial evidence to hold the two officials administratively liable for simple misconduct but dismissed the more serious charges of grave misconduct and abuse of authority for lack of merit.

The anti-graft body noted that the evidence did not establish that the officials had wrongfully caused bodily harm, imprisonment or other injury to support the more serious allegations.

The complaint also cited alleged violations of Section 3 of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Article 244 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes unlawful appointments.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government in Ilocos Norte served Galano with the 90-day suspension order on Monday, 19 October.

Separately, Galano is facing a criminal case for alleged violation of Article 244 of the Revised Penal Code in connection with Cabie's appointment.

In an order dated 24 September 2026, the Regional Trial Court in Batac City directed the transfer of the criminal case records to the Regional Trial Court in Aparri, Cagayan, for further proceedings.

The transfer was made pursuant to Section 4 of Republic Act 10660, which provides for the trial of covered cases involving public officials in a judicial region other than the one where they hold office.

The court order also cited Office of the Court Administrator Circular No. 328-2025, which directs that criminal case records be forwarded to the nearest anti-graft court in the nearest judicial region within three days from the filing of the cases. The Batac court identified the RTC in Aparri as the appropriate receiving court under the applicable rules.

Article 244 of the Revised Penal Code penalizes public officials who knowingly nominate or appoint a person to a government position despite the latter's lack of the legal qualifications required for the post.

To establish the offense, prosecutors must prove that the appointee lacked the qualifications prescribed by law and that the appointing official knew of the deficiency when the appointment was made.

The offense carries a penalty of arresto mayor, or imprisonment ranging from one month and one day to six months, and a fine of up to P200,000 under Republic Act 10951, which amended the penalties under the Revised Penal Code.

In Galano's case, the criminal proceedings will determine whether the circumstances surrounding Cabie's reappointment meet the legal requirements for unlawful appointment. The filing of the criminal case and the transfer of its records to Aparri do not constitute a finding of guilt.

The criminal case is separate from the Ombudsman's administrative ruling. The finding of simple misconduct against Galano and Cabie does not automatically establish criminal liability under Article 244.

With Galano's suspension, Vice Mayor Leah Buduan is set to assume the role of officer-in-charge of the municipal government, while first-ranked municipal councilor Efren Valdez is expected to serve as acting vice mayor.

The 90-day suspension bars Galano and Cabie from performing their official functions and deprives them of their salaries for the duration of the penalty.

As of Tuesday, Galano had yet to issue a public statement on the Ombudsman's ruling.

Ignacio welcomed the administrative decision and said he was looking forward to the proceedings in the criminal case against the mayor.