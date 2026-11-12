East West Banking Corp. (EastWest) has priced its planned stock rights offering at P10.80 per share, targeting gross proceeds of up to P9 billion to support lending expansion, digital investments and the growth of its wealth banking businesses.

The bank will offer up to 833.33 million common shares to eligible shareholders, who will be entitled to subscribe to one rights share for every 2.70 common shares held as of the 19 November 2026 record date.

“We want to be the bank that serves our customers at every stage of their financial journey, from everyday banking to their first investment and lasting legacy,” EastWest president and CEO Jerry G. Ngo said.

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“This capital allows us to keep building a consumer, wealth and digital franchise that stays on its growth path,” he added.

The offer period will run from 9 a.m. on 23 November until noon on 27 November 2026. The rights shares are expected to be listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange on 7 December.

The bank's principal shareholders, Filinvest Development Corp. and FDC Ventures Inc., have committed to subscribe to their respective entitlements in full.