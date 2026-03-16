Filinvest, EastWest launch zero-fee financing for ready homes

The financing program also eliminates bank fees for qualified buyers, helping reduce upfront expenses on top of existing discounts, gift vouchers and flexible payment options offered by Filinvest Land across selected condominium, house-and-lot and lot-only developments.

To streamline the loan process, EastWest Bank will provide a dedicated lane for faster evaluation of qualified applications, with pre-qualification typically completed within three banking days.

“At Filinvest Land, we understand the hesitations many families face when taking their first step toward homeownership, and we are committed to providing ways to make this journey more achievable for every Filipino,” said Tristan Las Marias, president and chief executive officer of Filinvest Land.

“This partnership with EastWest Bank strengthens our efforts to remove common barriers to owning a home, helping more families move into their homes sooner and with greater ease,” he added.

Las Marias said the initiative forms part of Filinvest Land’s broader strategy of building communities where homes, workplaces and essential services are located close to one another.

“For more than five decades, Filinvest Land has continued to design communities that bring homes, workplaces and everyday essentials closer together,” he said.

EastWest Bank President Jacqueline Fernandez said the program is designed to address the changing needs of today’s homebuyers.

“EastWest Bank is proud to partner with Filinvest Land in offering a financing program that addresses the evolving needs of today’s homebuyers,” Fernandez said.

“By providing a faster, clearer, and more accessible loan experience, we hope to support more Filipinos in taking this important step toward homeownership with greater confidence.”

The promo is available for a limited time and applies only to select ready-for-occupancy projects. Applications remain subject to bank approval and Filinvest Land’s standard guidelines.