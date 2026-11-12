Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said Thursday that Philippine courts have the final authority to decide whether Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy and two of his associates should be extradited to the United States to face federal charges.

Vida stressed that while the Department of Justice (DOJ) represents the Philippine government in extradition proceedings under its treaty obligations, the judiciary must determine whether the request meets the requirements of Philippine law.

The DOJ filed the extradition petition on behalf of the U.S. government before Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 145 on 9 November 2026.

The court, presided over by Judge Karen Matti Sy, will hear the petition covering Quiboloy and his associates, Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag.

The three are wanted in the United States on federal charges involving conspiracy, sex trafficking, international human trafficking and bulk cash smuggling.

U.S. federal arrest warrants remain outstanding against all three respondents.

Vida explained that extradition proceedings are sui generis, meaning they are distinct from ordinary criminal trials and governed by specific legal procedures.

The Makati court will determine whether the extradition request complies with treaty requirements, including verification of the respondents' identities and the principle of dual criminality, which requires that the alleged offenses be punishable under the laws of both countries.

Also read DOJ nears filing of Quiboloy extradition petition

The proceedings will not determine whether Quiboloy and his associates are guilty or innocent of the charges filed in the United States.

Local cases remain

Vida also assured the public that the government would not disregard the criminal cases pending against Quiboloy in Philippine courts.

The religious leader remains detained at the Pasig City Jail while facing non-bailable charges, including qualified human trafficking before a Pasig City court and child sexual abuse before a Quezon City court.

The DOJ is examining how the domestic cases could affect the timing of any potential extradition under the Philippines-U.S. Extradition Treaty.

Among the options being considered are allowing the local cases to proceed before surrendering Quiboloy to U.S. authorities or arranging a temporary surrender if the extradition petition is granted.