The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collected P2.814 trillion in gross revenues from January to October 2026, up 5.63% year-on-year, as the agency targets to surpass the P3-trillion mark before the end of November.

The latest collection report as of 12 November showed that the BIR generated an additional P149.86 billion compared with the same 10-month period last year.

October collections alone reached P348.54 billion, increasing by P19.48 billion, or 5.92%, from October 2025.

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“We are looking to breach the P3 trillion mark in revenue collections before the end of November and aim to sustain our above 5% year-on-year growth. We will continue to strengthen tax compliance and protect the revenue base while making it easier for taxpayers to fulfill their obligations,” BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said.

The agency attributed its collection efforts to its BIR DARES reform agenda, which includes closer revenue monitoring, enforcement against tax evasion and illicit trade, and improvements in taxpayer services.

The BIR also aims to encourage voluntary tax compliance through better service, fairness and professionalism under its 2026 campaign theme, “Mahusay na Serbisyo, Katumbas ng Buwis Mo.”