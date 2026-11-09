Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing scrutiny over his reported relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who was allegedly recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security, Beijing’s intelligence agency.

Megaspeed is reportedly under investigation for allegedly helping smuggle advanced Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) into China to circumvent U.S. export restrictions.

The report comes as Huang, a prominent figure in President Donald Trump’s orbit, has pushed for easing restrictions on Nvidia’s high-end AI chip exports to China. The Biden administration had previously imposed tighter controls amid growing U.S.-China competition in artificial intelligence.

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The U.S. government was reportedly aware of the alleged intelligence operation, according to The Times. However, Huang remained influential in discussions over AI and technology policy.