Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an extramarital affair as the American chipmaking giant launched an independent investigation into reports that he may have been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation.

Huang, 63, apologized to his family and employees in a statement released Sunday, 8 November, following reports linking him romantically to Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Huang said.

The New York Times previously reported that US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang of passing information to Beijing. She was reportedly recruited by Chinese intelligence to gather information and potentially influence access to Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer, has also faced scrutiny over suspicions that it helped China obtain advanced AI chips subject to US export restrictions.

The allegations have raised national security concerns given Nvidia's central role in the global AI industry and Washington's efforts to restrict China's access to advanced semiconductor technology.

In a statement, Nvidia's board said independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, would investigate whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

"The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders," the company said.

Nvidia emphasized that it had no reason to believe US national security or company secrets had been compromised but said the investigation would examine all available information.

Huang pledged to cooperate fully with the inquiry and acknowledged that his conduct had damaged the trust placed in him.

"Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility," he said.

The controversy has also drawn attention from Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives, who have called for Huang to brief Congress about the reported intelligence concerns.

Despite the investigation, Nvidia expressed confidence in Huang's leadership and said he would continue serving as CEO.