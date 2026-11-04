The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, 4 November, reported a 31 percent increase in influenza-like illness (ILI) cases nationwide, with more than 15,000 infections recorded over a two-week period in October.

“The Department of Health (DOH) has observed a continuous increase in cases of Influenza-like Illnesses over the past weeks,” the agency said in its latest epidemiological report.

The DOH recorded 15,042 ILI cases from 1 to 14 October, up from 11,517 cases during the previous reporting period from 17 to 30 September.

Western Visayas, Central Visayas and MIMAROPA registered the highest percentage increases, while 17 provinces and highly urbanized cities, many in Metro Manila, reported localized increases.

Despite the recent surge, the DOH said the nationwide tally of 139,031 ILI cases this year remained 19 percent lower than the 171,506 cases recorded during the comparable period in 2025.

The agency reported a case fatality rate of 0.06 percent.

The DOH said it continues to strengthen preventive health measures to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile, dengue cases increased by 6 percent, with 23,842 infections recorded from 1 to 14 October, compared with 22,575 during the preceding two weeks.

Leptospirosis cases, on the other hand, declined by 54 percent, from 1,198 cases recorded from 17 to 30 September to 554 cases from 1 to 14 October.