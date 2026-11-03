The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, clarified that the EDSA Busway remains exclusive to public buses along the southbound stretch from Nepa Q-Mart in Cubao to Guadalupe in Makati City, despite a temporary traffic arrangement announced by transportation officials.

The clarification followed Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon's announcement that private vehicles would be allowed to use a portion of the busway for approximately two weeks while rehabilitation work continues.

The DPWH said private motorists may use Lane 1, adjacent to the dedicated busway, along with the other regular traffic lanes in the affected section.

The department stressed that the busway itself remains reserved for public buses.

The traffic measures are being implemented in coordination with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to maintain traffic flow during Phase 2 of the EDSA Rehabilitation Project.

The ongoing work includes concrete reblocking and road resurfacing along the southbound stretch from Nepa Q-Mart to Guadalupe.

The DPWH said road signs have been installed to guide motorists, while barriers separating Lane 1 from Lane 2 will remain in place as rehabilitation continues.

Motorists were advised to follow posted traffic signs and instructions from traffic personnel to avoid confusion and ensure safety.