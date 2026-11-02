P23M from Rolls-Royce auction goes to Treasury — BOC

The Bureau of Customs raised P22.952 million from the auction of a confiscated 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan at the Port of Manila.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), through the Port of Manila, raised P22.952 million from the public auction of a confiscated 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan held on 30 October.

The vehicle was among those confiscated in Pasay City in 2025 due to indications of unlawful importation, the BOC said in a statement on Monday.

Upon verification, authorities found no corresponding records in the Customs Processing Database, prompting the initiation of legal action under Section 1113 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

From January to September 2026, the BOC collected a total of P146.677 million from public auctions, with P115.889 million generated by the Port of Manila.

“This is a testament to the BOC’s continued efforts to turn confiscated and forfeited goods into additional government funds through a fair, transparent, and lawful disposition process. All proceeds from public auctions are remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury to help fund government programs and essential services that directly benefit the Filipino people,” Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said.

Nepomuceno said the successful auction demonstrated how enforcement efforts could generate funds for the public.

“Every successful auction is a reminder that there is a positive return to the public from our enforcement efforts. Ultimately, the proceeds go to the public treasury and help fund programs that are also for the people,” he added.