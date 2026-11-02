Laguna 3rd District Rep. Loreto “Amben” Amante says additional budget allocations should address barangay needs and should not automatically be equated with corruption. File photo.

SAN PABLO CITY, Laguna — Laguna 3rd District Rep. Loreto “Amben” Amante addressed social media claims linking his district to an alleged ₱300-million budget insertion, saying additional allocations should not automatically be equated with corruption.

Speaking before residents of Barangay Del Remedio in San Pablo City, Amante said seeking funding for projects requested by his constituents formed part of his responsibilities as a member of the House of Representatives.

He argued that additional funding for a district’s needs does not, by itself, establish wrongdoing, provided no corruption or irregularity takes place.

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Amante said his office receives requests from barangay chairpersons and various sectors and brings these to the attention of congressional leaders and the national government.

He said he would welcome additional funds for necessary projects, emphasizing that public money should benefit the communities from which taxes are collected.

“Ang buwis na binabayaran ninyo ay bumabalik dito sa ating bayan at sa ating distrito,” Amante said.

The lawmaker said his office seeks to act promptly on barangay requests so local officials and residents would not have to repeatedly approach different government offices for assistance.

Among the projects he discussed was a road connecting Del Remedio to San Lucas, requested by Del Remedio Barangay Chairman Donald Reyes. Amante said funding had already been allocated for the project.

He also said a bridge project linking a section of Diversion Road to San Lucas had funding for implementation.

Separately, Amante discussed the proposed expansion and improvement of a facility in Barangay Wawa, which he said would feature three playing areas and air-conditioning.

He expressed hope that the facility would be completed next year.

Amante also cited roads and multipurpose buildings constructed in previous years as part of efforts to address community needs.