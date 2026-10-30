As All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day approach, Filipinos begin their annual pilgrimage to cemeteries, returning to the resting places of their departed loved ones to offer prayers, pay their respects and keep their memories alive.

Whenever I see families gathering at the Baguio Public Cemetery to clean and prepare the graves of their loved ones, my thoughts wander back to the past. I remember my father, my two brothers and my two sisters, all of whom departed this world many years ago. Today, I am the only surviving child in our family.

My father died when I was just eight months old. Our eldest brother, Manong Juan, died shortly after birth, as did my sisters, Manang Josefa and Manang Virginia, who passed away just days after they were born in the early 1970s.

Decades later, in 1997, tragedy struck our family once again when my brother, Manong Anthony, was killed by robbers who targeted him for his service firearm. He was working as a security guard and was supposed to graduate with a degree in criminology that same year.

Although decades have passed, the weight of their absence remains.

During the years of hardship and poverty that my mother, my late brother Anthony and I endured, I often wondered how different our lives might have been had the rest of our family survived.

Perhaps we would not have struggled so much. Perhaps we would not have spent our days trying to earn enough for our next meal through the meager income we made as ambulant vendors. Perhaps life would have been kinder had we faced its difficulties together.

Now, as the only surviving sibling, I find it heartbreaking to realize that we never had the chance to experience life together as a complete family.

Yet through the years, I have found comfort in a different kind of connection, one that continues whenever I visit their graves.

Standing before their tombs, I speak to them as though they were still beside me. I tell them how much I miss them and how deeply I wish they had been part of the life I have lived.

During my darkest moments, when hardship seemed unbearable and hope felt distant, I would stand before their graves and weep, pouring out the sorrow I could no longer carry alone.

But I have also shared my happiest moments with them.

I remember telling them about the day I held my firstborn child in my arms, a moment that filled me with a joy I had never known before. I told them about the woman who became my wife, who loved me unconditionally despite my humble beginnings and chose to build a life with me.

Somehow, sharing these moments made me feel that they had never truly left.

In recent years, I have carried a quiet sense of guilt for rarely visiting our family "garden," where my father, brothers and sisters rest.

But as another Undas approaches, I find myself returning to them in memory, remembering the family we once were and the life we might have shared.

Time has taught me that grief does not necessarily disappear as the years pass. We simply learn to live with the empty spaces left by those we love.

And perhaps that is why we return to cemeteries year after year. We do not merely visit the dead. We return to the memories that continue to shape the living.