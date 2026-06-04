PNP says Camp Crame custodial center no longer fit for high-profile detainees

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he has directed the PNP Legal Service to formally explain the police organization's position to the Sandiganbayan.

“We appreciate the trust and confidence of Senator Estrada to the PNP, but our facilities here at Camp Crame are no longer ideal to serve as detention facilities for high-profile personalities like him,” Nartatez said.

“I already directed our Legal Service to prepare a response and explanation to the Sandiganbayan on this matter,” he added.

Estrada's legal team earlier asked the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division to allow his transfer to the PNP Custodial Center in Quezon City.

However, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla previously disclosed plans to renovate the facility and convert portions of it into office spaces to accommodate the growing requirements of the police organization.

The Camp Crame Custodial Center has housed several high-profile detainees over the years, but police officials said such arrangements require substantial manpower and resources for security and operational requirements.

According to the PNP, the increase in personnel and the need for additional workspaces have prompted plans to repurpose the facility for administrative use.

Nartatez also noted that other secure detention facilities are available and may provide better accommodations than the Camp Crame custodial center, which faces operational and infrastructure limitations.

The PNP chief said these concerns will be detailed in the agency's submission to the anti-graft court should it seek the organization's formal comment on Estrada's request.

“We in the PNP respect the wisdom of the court in relation to this matter, and we hope that our stand in relation to this matter will be understood and respected,” Nartatez said.

Estrada is currently detained at the New Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory while facing plunder and graft charges linked to the alleged multibillion-peso flood control fund controversy.