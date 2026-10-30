Meralco deploys first 34.5-kV mobile switchgear

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has deployed the country's first 34.5-kilovolt (kV) mobile switchgear to support substation upgrades while minimizing power interruptions.

The trailer-mounted equipment allows Meralco to temporarily reroute electricity during maintenance, emergencies and equipment replacements, helping maintain power supply to affected customers.

The mobile switchgear is equipped with one bus-tie, three feeder breakers and protective equipment, allowing it to be transferred between locations depending on operational requirements.

It is currently deployed at the Sun Valley Substation in Parañaque City, where it temporarily serves three feeders while Meralco replaces the existing 34.5-kV gas-insulated switchgear No. 1.

The arrangement allows the company to continue supplying electricity to customers in nearby areas during the replacement work.

“Our priority is to maintain reliable power service to our customers, even as we upgrade and modernize our facilities. With this mobile switchgear, we can carry out critical equipment replacements while minimizing service disruptions. More importantly, we can deploy it to other locations where it is needed, allowing more customers to benefit from this investment,” said Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Networks Engr. Froilan J. Savet.

Meralco said the equipment forms part of its continuing efforts to modernize its distribution network and improve operational flexibility.