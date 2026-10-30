GCash warns of online scams ahead Undas

“The safety of our users remains top priority. GCash continues to strengthen its systems and empower users to recognize and avoid scams, especially during peak travel periods.” said GCash Chief Information Security Officer Miguel Geronilla.

GCash has urged Filipinos to remain vigilant against online scams and fraudulent transactions as millions prepare to travel to their provinces for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

The mobile wallet provider warned that scammers could exploit the holiday travel rush through fake promotions, deceptive messages and fraudulent payment links.

“The safety of our users remains top priority. GCash continues to strengthen its systems and empower users to recognize and avoid scams, especially during peak travel periods.” said GCash Chief Information Security Officer Miguel Geronilla.

GCash identified spoofing and thread hijacking as among the common tactics used by fraudsters.

Spoofing involves sending fraudulent links through text messages or messaging applications that direct users to fake websites designed to steal login credentials. Malicious QR codes may also redirect users to fraudulent payment portals.

Thread hijacking, meanwhile, involves scam messages appearing within legitimate SMS conversations, making them appear to come from trusted senders.

GCash advised users to verify messages before making payments or sharing personal information, stressing that the company never asks for mobile personal identification numbers (MPINs), one-time passwords (OTPs) or other sensitive account details.

It also encouraged users to activate in-app OTP, which generates verification codes directly through the GCash application instead of SMS.

The company reminded customers that it does not send links through SMS, email or messaging applications and advised them to transact only through official channels.

Additional security measures

GCash also promoted its in-app Security Center, which allows users to manage account protection settings and monitor linked services.

Among its features is Lock My Account, which enables users to freeze their accounts and block outgoing transactions if their phones are lost or compromised.

Money Lock, available through GSave, allows users to separate funds from their regular transaction balances, while the Subscription Center lets customers review and disconnect merchants or applications linked to their accounts.

The company also highlighted its optional Scam Protection Insurance under GInsure, underwritten by Chubb Philippines.

The insurance offers coverage of up to P15,000 for eligible losses from covered scams, including social engineering, account takeovers and online shopping fraud.

Premiums start at P20 per month, with an automatic renewal option. Coverage remains subject to the policy's terms and conditions.

GCash advised users who encounter suspected phishing attempts or fraudulent transactions to report them through the Help Center in the application.