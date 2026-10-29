PNP K9 units face shortage as 304 dogs near retirement — COA

A K9 handler holds his partner, a trainee K9 dog wearing Christmas accessories, while on duty at the Office of the Ombudsman building in Quezon City.

The number of police service dogs (PSDs) under the Philippine National Police (PNP) is projected to fall well below the ideal number of K9 units prescribed in the agency’s strategic plan for the coming years, state auditors said.

In its annual audit report, the Commission on Audit (COA) reported that only 347 serviceable PSDs remained in the force, below the recommended 510 under PNP General Order No. DPL-14-12, issued in 2016.

Of the existing K9 units, 304 are expected to retire between 2026 and 2030, leaving only 43 deployable dogs after that period.

COA said the PNP’s requirement for K9 units was based on the various tasks they perform, particularly explosive detection, search and rescue, combat tracking and security patrols.

The PNP has an ongoing procurement of 148 untrained dogs under its Capability Enhancement Program, costing the agency P19.14 million.

Even with the additional dogs, COA noted that the force would still fall short of the required number by 34 service dogs.

The audit agency said the shortage adversely affected the performance of PSDs in carrying out their mandated functions under the general order.

“This significant deficiency, resulting from poor procurement planning, represents a substantial gap between the approved organizational requirement and the existing operational capability of the unit,” the report read.

COA recommended that the PNP fast-track the procurement of the 148 dogs and review its organizational structure to determine whether the target of 510 units was sufficient to perform the mandated functions of K9 units.

The report noted that the PNP National Headquarters Bids and Awards Committee approved the procurement of additional dogs on 17 March, but implementation remained deferred pending revisions to the testing parameters for the units.