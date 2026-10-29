Actor McCoy de Leon is still overwhelmed with gratitude after winning the Best Actor award at the 74th FAMAS Awards for his performance in the film In Thy Name, a recognition that made him reflect on a dream he had almost given up on.

In an emotional Facebook post, McCoy shared how he had already reached a point in his career when he felt content with the opportunities coming his way. Little did he know that one of his biggest dreams as an actor was still waiting to become a reality.

“THANK YOU LORD!” he began his lengthy message.

Also read SHOW McCoy de Leon grateful for FAMAS Best Actor nomination McCoy de Leon has expressed his heartfelt gratitude after earning a Best Actor nomination at the 74th FAMAS Awards for his performance in…

“Isang pangarap ko na sinukuan ko na dahil kontento na ako na may sapat na trabaho pero binigay mo pa rin Lord! Ikaw po pala ang hindi sumuko sa akin. Salamat po.”

For McCoy, the award was more than another achievement in his acting career. It was a reminder of his faith, perseverance, and the people who continued to inspire him through the challenges of show business.

The actor dedicated his victory to his loved ones, particularly his parents and family members, whom he credited as his motivation to continue working hard.

“Mommy, Daddy, Shylla, Marcus, Ian and Felize para sa inyo to, kayo ang dahilan kaya ako nagpupursige sa buhay ngayon. Kahit anong mangyari kayo ang magiging inspirasyon ko sa industriyang ito. Mahal na mahal ko kayo.”

McCoy also described the awards ceremony as an unforgettable moment, not only for himself but for everyone involved in bringing In Thy Name to the big screen.

He expressed his appreciation to his fellow cast members, including Mon, JC, Aya, Yves, Jerome, and Polo, for sharing the journey with him.

The actor reserved special words of gratitude for director Cesar Soriano, whose trust gave him the opportunity to take on the challenging role that eventually earned him the prestigious acting recognition.

He likewise acknowledged Greatczar Production and its hardworking team, including Ayette, Jai, Renz, and Nader, along with the production personnel who worked tirelessly behind the cameras.

McCoy also remembered Fr. Rhoel Gallardo, whose story is connected to the film, and shared the recognition with his family.

“Fr Rhoel Gallardo thank you po alam kong ginabayan mo ko hanggang matapos ang pelikula at sa pamilya niyo po bahagi rin po kayo ng parangal na ito. Salamat po!”

Despite the personal significance of his victory, McCoy made sure to congratulate the other awardees and everyone who participated in the 74th FAMAS Awards.

His message reflected an actor who has learned to appreciate both the struggles and blessings that come with pursuing a career in entertainment.

From being satisfied with simply having steady acting projects to receiving one of the country's respected film acting honors, McCoy's journey has become a story of renewed hope and unexpected blessings.

For the actor, the Best Actor trophy represents not just professional recognition but also a dream fulfilled through faith, hard work, and the unwavering support of his family.