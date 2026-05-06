ACT flags 'ill-prepared' ARAL rollout

However, the group noted that the newly issued order now includes public school teachers as part of the pool of ARAL tutors, with school heads directed to mobilize Master Teachers and highly proficient educators for remediation sessions.

“Mukhang umaatras na naman ang ahensya sa mga pangako nito, habang wala pa ring balita kung mababayaran ang mga gurong nagturo noong nakaraang taon,” said ACT Chairperson Ruby Bernardo.

ACT also raised concerns over the program’s implementation timeline, noting that orientation and capacity-building sessions for tutors are scheduled only days before the start of classes.

The group said additional responsibilities being considered for tutors, including possible involvement in vision and ear care support, further add to implementation uncertainty.

Bernardo also criticized what she described as insufficient compensation mechanisms for tutors, saying incentives outlined in the guidelines fall short of fair remuneration.

“Tutors do not deserve measly incentives limited to vacation service credits, certificates of appreciation, and other items subject to available funds. These are unacceptable compensation for such a challenging service. Tutors deserve just and decent pay, including proper overload and overtime rates,” she said.

ACT urged DepEd to fully maximize the program’s budget, which was increased during congressional deliberations led by ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, who pushed for allocation to support tutor hiring and program needs.

The group said approximately P8.96 billion was earmarked for ARAL implementation.

“ARAL is meant to close learning gaps. But without sufficient funding and serious support, it risks becoming another underpowered intervention that barely scratches the surface,” Bernardo said. “

The group further argued that systemic issues in the public education sector—such as teacher shortages, inadequate learning materials, and overcrowded classrooms—could undermine the effectiveness of remediation efforts.

“Alternative delivery modes will also be challenging for both learners and tutors, as many target learners come from economically disadvantaged families without devices or internet access, and from households where parents have limited capacity to guide learning. Without addressing these realities, the interventions will widen, not bridge, learning gaps,” Bernardo said.

The group also renewed its call for increased education funding, pushing for an education budget equivalent to at least 6% of GDP, aligned with international benchmarks, to address long-standing structural gaps in the sector.

“Without sufficient funding and serious support, it risks becoming another underpowered intervention,” Bernardo added.