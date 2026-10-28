Joint Sea Patrol Operation. The Iloilo Provincial Bantay Dagat Task Force and RIU-6 confiscated two motorized fishing boats using baling ring nets during an operation off Tago Island in Barangay Poblacion, Concepcion, Iloilo.

ILOILO CITY — Two fishermen were apprehended after authorities intercepted their boats allegedly engaged in illegal ring net fishing in the municipal waters of Concepcion, Iloilo, on Tuesday night, 27 October.

The Iloilo Provincial Bantay Dagat Task Force (IPBDTF), in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit 6 (RIU-6), seized two motorized fishing boats using ring nets, locally known as baling, off Tago Island in Barangay Poblacion.

Authorities identified the fishermen as Orlan Alegabis Oñate, 30, and Nestor Botongon Villegas, 52, both residents of Sitio Diamante, Barangay Lo-ong, Concepcion.

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The operation also yielded four tubs of anchovies, locally called lobo-lobo, with an estimated total value of P10,000.

According to a police report, the joint operation was launched following information from a concerned citizen about suspected illegal fishing activities near Tago Island.

A team led by Police Chief Master Sergeant Ariel Palmera proceeded to the area aboard Iloilo Provincial Patrol Speedboat No. 1.

At around 10 p.m., operatives intercepted Oñate’s blue motorized fishing boat approximately 805 meters from the shoreline. The vessel, powered by a Mitsubishi diesel engine, was equipped with a ring net fitted with sinkers and floaters. Authorities recovered two tubs of anchovies worth an estimated P5,000.

About 15 minutes later, the team intercepted Villegas’ yellow motorized fishing boat approximately 894 meters from shore. The vessel, powered by a 14-horsepower engine and also equipped with a ring net, carried another two tubs of anchovies valued at P5,000.

Police said the fishermen were instructed to stop fishing and haul in their nets after the operatives identified themselves as law enforcement officers. They were informed of the reason for their apprehension and advised of their constitutional rights in a language they understood.

Both fishermen were brought to the Concepcion Municipal Police Station for booking and documentation.

The two boats, their engines and fishing equipment remain in the custody of the IPBDTF pending the filing of appropriate charges for alleged violations of fisheries laws.

Authorities said the confiscated anchovies would be donated to local government hospitals and charitable institutions.