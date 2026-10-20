15 fishermen apprehended in Polillo operation

Fifteen fishermen were apprehended and about 2.76 metric tons of assorted fish seized during an operation against alleged illegal fishing in Polillo, Quezon, on Monday, 19 October.

According to the Polillo Municipal Police Station, police officers, Philippine Coast Guard personnel and Bantay Dagat members conducted the operation at around 10:30 a.m. in the waters of Barangay Balesin, near Pulong Rowena.

The boat captain and fishing master were taken into police custody pending inquest proceedings for alleged violations of the Philippine Fisheries Code, as amended, and a municipal ordinance.

The remaining 13 crew members were referred to the Municipal Treasurer’s Office for the corresponding fines under Municipal Ordinance No. 196-2025, police said.

Authorities seized an unmarked blue-and-red fishing boat valued at approximately P3 million, along with its engine and other fishing equipment.

Also confiscated were 69 Styrofoam containers holding an estimated 2,760 kilograms of assorted fish, valued by police at P276,000.

The seized items were placed under the custody of Polillo’s Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office.