Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. met its full-year 2025 earnings target with P24.2 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, while net income stood at P3.8 billion as interest expenses affected its financial results.

In a statement on Monday, the property developer said its consolidated revenues reached P35.8 billion, while gross profit from its residential business stood at P9.7 billion.

Vista Land said its financial results partly reflected the recognition of interest expenses that were not capitalized into qualifying assets.

Despite these costs, the company continued expanding its residential portfolio, launching 46 horizontal housing projects with a combined estimated value of P49.6 billion in 2025.

The expansion was led by its flagship Camella brand as Vista Land renewed its focus on its core horizontal housing business.

The company also continued developing integrated and master-planned communities through Vista Estates, its platform for maximizing the value of its extensive landbank and investment properties.

As of end-2025, Vista Land reported total assets of P376.8 billion and total equity of P137.1 billion.

Moving forward, the company said it would continue prioritizing horizontal housing developments through its established residential brands, including Camella, Crown Asia, and Brittany.