Earth Hour in today’s reality

What activities can you do in 60 minutes?
In the current reality — where the heat seems stronger, electricity costs rise, and climate updates resonate more personally — an hour now carries greater significance.
That’s the true essence of Earth Hour.
It’s no longer solely about turning off lights. It’s about taking a break in a world that seldom does — and questioning ourselves: are we living sustainably, or merely surviving?
Throughout the Philippines, this moment feels unique. Families are going outdoors to avoid the heat without depending on air-conditioning. It’s friends deciding to spend time together without devices. Communities understanding that collective small actions — such as saving energy — truly make a difference.
Through the Vista Land GreenViron Sustainability Initiative, that hour transforms into something more purposeful. It becomes an initial point.
A reminder that sustainability isn’t only for large initiatives — it exists in daily decisions. Powering down devices that aren’t in use. Being aware of water usage. Opting to walk rather than drive whenever possible. Promoting areas and frameworks designed with environmental considerations.
Climate change is no longer a new concern. It’s here. It’s evident in the increasing temperatures,the erratic weather patterns, and how our everyday activities are gradually being influenced. Earth Hour transforms from being merely symbolic to focusing more on daily habits.
It concerns developing habits that endure beyond the 60 minutes. It involves establishing communal areas where individuals can reconnect — not only with one another but also with the concept of improving life, rather than merely accelerating it.
Therefore, when the lights turn off this year, it’s more than just a symbolic act. It’s a restart.
A chance to slow down, check in, and make choices that actually count — for ourselves, for our communities, and for a planet that’s asking us to care a little more, starting now.