But once the lights went out, the attention shifted back to the racing, with Verstappen leading the way in a race that saw limited interruptions and a Virtual Safety Car period.

The track was flooded with celebrities, from K-pop stars to Filipino personalities, making the Singapore Grand Prix as much a spectacle off the track as it was on it.

Night falls over the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, and under the bright lights of the city, Max Verstappen finally claims the victory that had long eluded him. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishes second, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli rounds out the podium for Mercedes, moving one step closer to a possible world championship title in Austin, Texas.

The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia turned into a combination of tyre strategy, pit stops and pure survival, with Max Verstappen coming out…

For Verstappen, this was more than just another race win. After nine previous attempts at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the four-time world champion finally conquered Singapore on his 10th try.

Starting from pole position, the Red Bull driver had to defend his lead against Leclerc into the first corner before gradually building a gap over the Ferrari driver.

Despite the sweltering heat and humidity that make Singapore one of the most physically demanding races on the Formula 1 calendar, Verstappen kept his composure and controlled the pace at the front.

Even radio communication issues with his team did little to derail his run, as he crossed the finish line to claim his 73rd career victory and his first Singapore Grand Prix win.

Leclerc settled for second, finishing 7.3 seconds behind Verstappen, while Antonelli secured another valuable podium finish. The Italian's third-place result further strengthened his grip on the championship, giving him the opportunity to potentially secure the title at the next round in Austin.

Antonelli's position at the top of the standings puts him on the verge of making history. With a substantial lead over his closest championship rival, Mercedes teammate George Russell, the young Italian could become Formula 1's youngest-ever world champion if the results in Austin fall his way.

Meanwhile, Russell had his own recovery drive to focus on. After being forced to start from the back of the grid following power unit changes that exceeded his permitted allocation, the Mercedes driver worked his way through the field to finish ninth.

It was not the result he would have wanted, especially with Antonelli extending his championship advantage, but it salvaged valuable points from a difficult weekend.

The race itself was relatively straightforward compared with the drama that Singapore has delivered in previous years. There were no major late-race shake-ups at the front, and Verstappen's early control meant that the battle for victory never fully developed into the wheel-to-wheel fight fans might have hoped for. The competition for the remaining podium places, however, kept things interesting, particularly as Antonelli worked his way into contention.

Behind the top three, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton came home sixth. The results highlighted the importance of tyre management and strategy around Marina Bay, where the combination of tight corners, limited overtaking opportunities and punishing temperatures leaves little room for error.

Singapore may have delivered a relatively calm Grand Prix, but the championship implications were anything but quiet. Verstappen finally removed one of the few remaining gaps in his Formula 1 résumé, while Antonelli left Marina Bay with an even clearer path toward a historic title.

As the paddock heads to Austin for the United States Grand Prix, the spotlight now shifts to the young Mercedes driver and whether he can turn his championship lead into a world title. For Verstappen, meanwhile, Singapore is finally conquered — and after 10 attempts, the victory tastes all the sweeter.