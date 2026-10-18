TAYTAY, Rizal — At least 21 people were injured in two separate road accidents in Barangay Dolores on Saturday morning, 17 October, including two who were reported in critical condition following a collision involving a 12-wheeler dump truck.

The first accident occurred around 7 a.m. along Ortigas Avenue Extension when a truck carrying sand crossed into the opposite lane and struck several vehicles along a downhill, curved section of the road.

The Taytay Public Information Office initially reported 15 injured persons, while subsequent reports placed the number at 16.

Among those critically injured were the driver of a multipurpose vehicle, who became trapped inside his vehicle, and a female passenger of a public utility jeepney.

The truck also struck other vehicles, including a tricycle and a motorcycle, while its cargo spilled onto the roadway.

Taytay Police Officer-in-Charge Lieutenant Colonel Joel Custodio said the truck driver claimed he had swerved to avoid another vehicle.

Authorities are examining the circumstances of the collision, including reports concerning the truck's braking system and the driver's condition.

Police also indicated that discussions with the municipal government on possible restrictions for heavy trucks using the accident-prone road section would be considered.

About two hours later, around 9 a.m., a sport utility vehicle crashed into a house along Kolaike Rough Road in the Pyramid area of Barangay Dolores.

Six residents were injured and taken to a hospital after the SUV reportedly lost control while negotiating a curve.

Emergency responders from Barangay Dolores, Barangay San Juan, San Roque in Antipolo and Taytay Municipal Police Station assisted the victims.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding both incidents.

The accidents occurred within approximately two hours in the same barangay, although investigators have not established any connection between them.

The incidents have raised renewed concerns about traffic safety along curved roads and routes frequently used by heavy vehicles.