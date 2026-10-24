Filipina entrepreneur helps expand Japan karaoke empire

TOKYO, JAPAN — Filipina entrepreneur Abby Watabe, who helps manage Japan’s Karaoke Kan business alongside her Japanese husband, is expanding their investments into hospitality and food service while overseeing a karaoke network that she said has grown to 311 branches.

In an interview during DivinaLaw’s Dulog Legal outreach in Roppongi on Saturday, 24 October, Watabe recalled how the business grew from a single rented floor with a little more than 30 karaoke rooms into a nationwide operation.

Watabe, who serves as managing director, said her husband initially built the business before she became involved in its management.

The company subsequently expanded through acquisitions, including the karaoke operations of former competitor Shidax, strengthening its presence beyond Japan’s major cities.

“Our problem before was that we didn’t have branches in the provinces. They did,” Watabe said, explaining the rationale behind the acquisition.

The company is also diversifying into hospitality and food service.

Watabe said the group operates glamping facilities, with additional developments planned in Chiba.

According to Watabe, the group’s workforce has grown to approximately 13,000 employees.

She said the company retained about 12,800 workers during the COVID-19 pandemic despite prolonged closures.

“We didn’t lay off any employees for two years,” she said.

Watabe attributed the decision to her husband’s belief that protecting employees’ livelihoods was a business responsibility.

A degree nearly 50 years in the making

Originally from Concepcion, Tarlac, Watabe worked at fastfood restaurants in the Philippines before moving to Japan around 2000 as an entertainer.

She met her future husband in 2004, recalling that they crossed paths in an elevator.

Although she eventually became involved in running a major entertainment business, Watabe said she remained determined to fulfill her dream of earning a college degree.

She resumed her education through online classes in 2022 and graduated in April 2026 with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management.

“I really pushed myself to finish because it had always been my dream,” she said.

Watabe explained that she had previously prioritized the education of her nieces and nephews.

“I paid for all my nieces’ and nephews’ education. I told myself, this time, it’s my turn,” she said.

Her goal was to graduate before turning 50.

“People told me I didn’t need it anymore. But for me, it was a personal fulfillment,” she said.

She also stressed that academic credentials were meaningful because of the work required to earn them.

“That’s not something you worked hard for,” she said, recalling suggestions that she could simply obtain a diploma without completing her studies.

Watabe is now considering pursuing a master’s degree, possibly at the University of the Philippines.

Lessons from Japanese business culture

Watabe attributed the company’s growth to operational discipline, continuous improvement and her husband’s conservative spending habits.

She said their strategy involved concentrating on successful business models rather than continuously pursuing unrelated ventures.

“Once you’ve learned the techniques and understood how the business works, that’s when you focus on it and make it grow,” she explained.

Watabe also described her husband as financially disciplined despite the company’s size.

“My husband isn’t extravagant. He’s extremely thrifty,” she said, adding that he prefers affordable clothing and waits for sales.

The company also continues to modernize its entertainment facilities.

Watabe said the karaoke chain has been replacing conventional televisions with projectors in some locations and examining emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

“Technology is changing so quickly. Maybe in a few years, everything will involve AI. That’s why we’re studying it,” she said.

She also praised Japan’s workplace culture, particularly employees’ commitment to their responsibilities.

“Even when the boss isn’t around, they continue working because they value their jobs,” she said.

However, Watabe emphasized the importance of balancing business responsibilities with family life.

“I need to balance my family life. By five or five-thirty, I’m usually home because I cook for my family,” she said.

Building her own business in the Philippines

Beyond the family’s operations in Japan, Watabe also operates a memorabilia and floral business in Tarlac City.

She manages product designs and concepts remotely, frequently coordinating with employees through video calls.

Watabe said she regularly travels between Japan and the Philippines to oversee the business.

“For me, when you love what you’re doing, you’ll always find a way to make it work,” she said.

“I want people to see my personality in my products.”

She explained that her interest in flowers, perfumes and decorative items inspired her to establish the venture.

Watabe said she personally develops the concepts while her employees handle production and implementation.

“When you love what you do, you don’t feel stressed. You enjoy the process, especially when you see the results,” she said.

Giving back to Filipinos

Watabe said she initially preferred to maintain a private life and was reluctant to become involved in Filipino community organizations.

Her perspective changed after encouragement from representatives of the Philippine Embassy in Japan.

She eventually began supporting community activities and offering assistance to Filipinos living and working in the country.

Watabe said her experiences also strengthened her belief that Filipino entrepreneurs must demonstrate professionalism while maintaining their cultural identity.

Despite her financial success, she emphasized resilience, confidence and humility as essential qualities for aspiring business owners.

“If I don’t believe in myself, nobody else will believe in me,” she said.

She recalled remaining optimistic even when her circumstances made financial success appear unlikely.

“I always told myself that I would become successful, even when it seemed impossible,” Watabe said.

“The higher you rise, the more humble you should become,” she said.