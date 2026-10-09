Success is not always measured by where a person begins, but by the courage to pursue opportunities that once seemed impossible. For Filipina entrepreneur Glenda dela Cruz, founder and chief executive officer of Brilliant Skin Essentials, a journey that began with limited resources has brought her to one of the world's most prestigious business schools—not once, not twice, but three times. Dela Cruz recently completed her third executive learning program at Harvard Business School, adding another remarkable chapter to her inspiring story of determination, entrepreneurship and personal growth. What makes her achievement particularly meaningful is that she never completed her formal education. Yet, instead of allowing that setback to discourage her, she transformed her circumstances into motivation to build a successful business and continue expanding her knowledge. Today, the woman who started with a dream and a beauty product is gaining international business insights that she hopes will help take her Filipino-owned company to even greater heights.

Stay informed Get Daily Tribune in your inbox Breaking news, opinion, and business coverage for readers in the Philippines and abroad. Subscribe to the newsletter Prefer chat alerts? Join the Daily Tribune Viber community.

A dream that refused to fade Long before Harvard became part of her story, dela Cruz was a young entrepreneur determined to improve her circumstances. Armed with ambition, perseverance and a willingness to take risks, she ventured into the beauty industry with Brilliant Charcoal Soap, the product that eventually paved the way for the establishment of Brilliant Skin Essentials. What began as a modest business gradually developed into a recognizable Filipino skincare brand, opening opportunities that once seemed beyond her reach. But even as her company expanded, dela Cruz remained aware of something she wanted to pursue: further education. For someone who did not experience the traditional academic journey, entering Harvard Business School represented more than professional development. It was also a personal achievement that challenged the idea that educational opportunities end when formal schooling is interrupted. Her decision to return for a third program demonstrates that she continues to see herself not only as a business leader but also as a student eager to discover new possibilities. “Walang masamang mangarap,” she said, hoping that her experience would encourage fellow Filipinos who were unable to finish school to continue believing in their potential. Six days of learning, a lifetime of inspiration Dela Cruz's latest Harvard Business School experience involved six intensive days of learning, featuring 19 business cases examined alongside entrepreneurs and executives from different parts of the world. The program exposed participants to various business challenges, including marketing strategies, consumer behavior, pricing, competition, leadership, business expansion and strategic decision-making. Artificial intelligence also became an important subject of discussion, highlighting the growing influence of emerging technologies on modern businesses. For dela Cruz, interacting with business leaders from diverse industries provided an opportunity to examine familiar challenges from entirely different perspectives. The experience reminded her that even successful entrepreneurs must constantly reassess their strategies to remain competitive. “Business owners can’t afford to stop learning,” she emphasized. More importantly, she realized that obtaining another certificate was only one part of the experience. “Hindi lang ako uuuwi na may certificate, uuwi ako with a deeper perspective on business, leadership, and growth,” she shared. Her words reflect a philosophy that has guided her entrepreneurial journey: achievements should never become an excuse to stop improving. Three Harvard experiences, one extraordinary journey Returning to Harvard Business School for the third time holds special significance for dela Cruz. For many entrepreneurs, attending even one executive education program at a globally recognized institution would already be a major accomplishment. For dela Cruz, however, the experience has become part of her continuing pursuit of knowledge. Her three Harvard learning experiences reflect how far she has progressed from her early days of building a business with limited resources. They also symbolize her determination to pursue educational opportunities despite not having completed her traditional schooling. Her journey offers encouragement to people who may feel that their educational backgrounds or financial circumstances have already determined their future. Through her example, dela Cruz hopes to demonstrate that learning can continue at different stages of life. While Harvard's executive education programs are distinct from its degree programs, completing three such learning experiences remains a meaningful professional and personal milestone for the Filipino businesswoman.

Also read PEP When dreaming stopped being a luxury Dreaming can feel like a luxury when survival comes first.