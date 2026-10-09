From humble beginnings to Harvard: Glenda dela Cruz proves that success has no limits
Success is not always measured by where a person begins, but by the courage to pursue opportunities that once seemed impossible.
For Filipina entrepreneur Glenda dela Cruz, founder and chief executive officer of Brilliant Skin Essentials, a journey that began with limited resources has brought her to one of the world's most prestigious business schools—not once, not twice, but three times.
Dela Cruz recently completed her third executive learning program at Harvard Business School, adding another remarkable chapter to her inspiring story of determination, entrepreneurship and personal growth.
What makes her achievement particularly meaningful is that she never completed her formal education. Yet, instead of allowing that setback to discourage her, she transformed her circumstances into motivation to build a successful business and continue expanding her knowledge.
Today, the woman who started with a dream and a beauty product is gaining international business insights that she hopes will help take her Filipino-owned company to even greater heights.
A dream that refused to fade
Long before Harvard became part of her story, dela Cruz was a young entrepreneur determined to improve her circumstances.
Armed with ambition, perseverance and a willingness to take risks, she ventured into the beauty industry with Brilliant Charcoal Soap, the product that eventually paved the way for the establishment of Brilliant Skin Essentials.
What began as a modest business gradually developed into a recognizable Filipino skincare brand, opening opportunities that once seemed beyond her reach.
But even as her company expanded, dela Cruz remained aware of something she wanted to pursue: further education.
For someone who did not experience the traditional academic journey, entering Harvard Business School represented more than professional development. It was also a personal achievement that challenged the idea that educational opportunities end when formal schooling is interrupted.
Her decision to return for a third program demonstrates that she continues to see herself not only as a business leader but also as a student eager to discover new possibilities.
“Walang masamang mangarap,” she said, hoping that her experience would encourage fellow Filipinos who were unable to finish school to continue believing in their potential.
Six days of learning, a lifetime of inspiration
Dela Cruz's latest Harvard Business School experience involved six intensive days of learning, featuring 19 business cases examined alongside entrepreneurs and executives from different parts of the world.
The program exposed participants to various business challenges, including marketing strategies, consumer behavior, pricing, competition, leadership, business expansion and strategic decision-making.
Artificial intelligence also became an important subject of discussion, highlighting the growing influence of emerging technologies on modern businesses.
For dela Cruz, interacting with business leaders from diverse industries provided an opportunity to examine familiar challenges from entirely different perspectives.
The experience reminded her that even successful entrepreneurs must constantly reassess their strategies to remain competitive.
“Business owners can’t afford to stop learning,” she emphasized.
More importantly, she realized that obtaining another certificate was only one part of the experience.
“Hindi lang ako uuuwi na may certificate, uuwi ako with a deeper perspective on business, leadership, and growth,” she shared.
Her words reflect a philosophy that has guided her entrepreneurial journey: achievements should never become an excuse to stop improving.
Three Harvard experiences, one extraordinary journey
Returning to Harvard Business School for the third time holds special significance for dela Cruz.
For many entrepreneurs, attending even one executive education program at a globally recognized institution would already be a major accomplishment.
For dela Cruz, however, the experience has become part of her continuing pursuit of knowledge.
Her three Harvard learning experiences reflect how far she has progressed from her early days of building a business with limited resources.
They also symbolize her determination to pursue educational opportunities despite not having completed her traditional schooling.
Her journey offers encouragement to people who may feel that their educational backgrounds or financial circumstances have already determined their future.
Through her example, dela Cruz hopes to demonstrate that learning can continue at different stages of life.
While Harvard's executive education programs are distinct from its degree programs, completing three such learning experiences remains a meaningful professional and personal milestone for the Filipino businesswoman.
Bringing Harvard lessons to Brilliant Skin Essentials
Beyond the prestige associated with Harvard, dela Cruz is particularly enthusiastic about applying her newfound knowledge to Brilliant Skin Essentials.
She intends to share the strategies, insights and business perspectives she gained with her management team as the company prepares for its next phase of development.
“I’m excited na akong umuwi, i-apply lahat ng natutunan, at i-share sa team,” she said.
Among the areas she hopes to strengthen are customer engagement, brand positioning, leadership development, strategic planning and the responsible integration of artificial intelligence into business operations.
With the beauty industry constantly evolving, she recognizes the importance of understanding consumer preferences and adapting to emerging market trends.
Her extensive notes from the program will serve as a starting point for discussions with her team, allowing the lessons from international business cases to be evaluated within the context of the Philippine market.
For dela Cruz, investing in her education is also an investment in the people who have helped build Brilliant Skin Essentials.
Rather than keeping the experience to herself, she wants the knowledge she acquired to contribute to the company's continued development.
A Filipina success story beyond borders
From selling Brilliant Charcoal Soap to leading Brilliant Skin Essentials, dela Cruz has experienced the rewards and responsibilities that come with entrepreneurship.
Her growing exposure to international business education reflects her aspirations for a company that began in the Philippines but continues to explore opportunities beyond the local market.
However, her story is not simply about business expansion, recognition or prestigious institutions.
It is about a Filipina who refused to allow an unfinished education to become an unfinished dream.
Her experiences demonstrate how perseverance, practical knowledge and a commitment to personal development can create opportunities that once appeared unattainable.
As she continues to lead Brilliant Skin Essentials, dela Cruz hopes her journey will resonate with aspiring entrepreneurs, working students, young dreamers and Filipinos who have faced obstacles in pursuing their education.
She understands that not everyone will have the opportunity to study at Harvard, but she believes the determination to learn and improve is something anyone can embrace.
Success is not the end of learning
For Glenda dela Cruz, completing her third Harvard Business School program is another milestone, but certainly not the final destination.
Her story has evolved from a young woman striving to establish herself in business into that of an entrepreneur seeking knowledge from global institutions and international business leaders.
Yet the ambition that motivated her during her early struggles remains evident.
She continues to dream, challenge herself and prepare for the opportunities ahead.
Her journey also carries an important reminder: educational achievements do not have to follow a conventional timeline, and professional success does not eliminate the need for further learning.
As she returns to the Philippines with fresh insights and renewed determination, dela Cruz is ready to translate her Harvard experience into meaningful initiatives for Brilliant Skin Essentials.
Three Harvard programs later, she remains focused on the future rather than resting on her accomplishments.
And perhaps that is what makes her success story especially inspiring.
Glenda dela Cruz did not allow her humble beginnings to determine her destination. Instead, she used them as motivation to pursue a future far greater than she once imagined.
From humble beginnings to Harvard, her journey continues to prove that the pursuit of knowledge has no expiration date—and that the courage to keep learning may be one of the greatest ingredients of lasting success.