Sultan denies role in ₱3.5-B shabu shipment, says family hurt by allegations

Former Bangsamoro parliament member Sultan Edrieza Nasser Rimbang has denied allegations linking him to a foiled shipment of 512 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, from Laos to the Philippines, saying the accusations have harmed his family.

In a video statement, Rimbang maintained that the allegations against him and his family were untrue. He also appealed to authorities to refrain from publicizing their names and photographs without evidence.

Rimbang said his children had been affected by the controversy, claiming they had become afraid to leave their home and stopped attending school because of the attention surrounding the case.

He also denied reports that he had left the country, saying he had no pending case that would prompt him to flee. He plans to consult his lawyers about possible legal action to clear his name.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Isagani Nerez previously identified Rimbang as the alleged mastermind behind the attempted ₱3.5-billion drug shipment.

During a House Committee on Dangerous Drugs hearing on Thursday, Nerez said investigators believed Rimbang had planned and financed the operation, which allegedly involved an international drug syndicate linked to the Golden Triangle.