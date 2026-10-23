Bong Go extends aid to Davao fire victims, highlights people-centered public service

“Ang importante sa public service ay mahal mo ang iyong trabaho, mahal mo ang iyong nasasakupan”: Bong Go underscores people-centered service in aiding Davao City fire victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally visited the fire-affected families in Barangay 76-A Bucana, Talomo District, Davao City, on Thursday, October 22, to provide assistance and reaffirm his commitment to helping communities recover from disasters.

The fire-hit community in Brgy. 76-A Bucana is a densely populated area where closely built homes leave residents particularly vulnerable to rapidly spreading fires.

The visit, held at the Barangay 76-A Covered Court, followed a fire that struck the community on October 16.

“Ang gamit, mapalit ra. Ang sanina, malabhan. Pero ang kinabuhi, dili mapalit sa kwarta. A lost life is a lost life forever. Importante po nga buhi ta. Naa mi karon aron mutabang sa inyo sa abot sa among makaya. Ayaw ko ninyo itrato nga lahi nga tao, silingan lang ta,” Go said.

(Ang mga gamit ay maaaring palitan at ang mga damit ay maaaring labhan. Pero ang buhay ay hindi nabibili ng pera. A lost life is a lost life forever. Ang mahalaga ay ligtas at buhay tayo. Nandito kami ngayon upang tumulong sa abot ng aming makakaya. Huwag ninyo akong ituring na ibang tao; magkapitbahay lang tayo.)

Together with his Malasakit Team, Go led the distribution of assistance to affected households. The beneficiaries received financial assistance, water containers, grocery packs, vitamins, shirts, and basketballs and volleyballs. Selected recipients also received mobile phones, bicycles, shoes, sunglasses, and watches.

Go also acknowledged the national government’s ongoing assessment of the affected community to determine how qualified families could benefit from government programs intended to help them rebuild their homes. He likewise recognized the support of Davao City Councilors Ragde Ibuyan and Atty. Luna Acosta, and Barangay Captain Robert Olanolan.

Addressing barangay officials, Go underscored the importance of ensuring that residents affected by disasters would always have someone to turn to for assistance.

“Ako, full support ko sa atong mga barangay officials. Naa lang koy hangyo sa mga kapitan nga dili pasagdan ang atong mga kaigsuonan nga naapektuhan—mga nasunugan, nabahaan, naigo sa linog, o bisan unsang kalamidad. Kinahanglan naa silay maduolan,” he said.

(Buo ang suporta ko sa ating mga barangay officials. May pakiusap lang ako sa mga kapitan: huwag pabayaan ang ating mga kababayan na naapektuhan ng sunog, baha, lindol, o anumang kalamidad. Dapat ay mayroon silang malalapitan.)

He further reminded public servants to remain dedicated to their responsibilities and prioritize the welfare of the people they serve.

“Mao na akong pirming ginaingon sa ilaha. Palanggaa ninyo ang inyong trabaho. Ang importante sa public service ay mahal mo ang iyong trabaho, mahal mo ang iyong nasasakupan. Mao na ang pahinumdom sa ako sauna ni Tatay Digong. Buhata lang ang tama. Do what is right,” Go added.

(Iyan ang palagi kong sinasabi sa kanila. Mahalin ninyo ang inyong trabaho. Ang mahalaga sa public service ay mahal mo ang iyong trabaho at mahal mo ang iyong nasasakupan. Iyan ang palaging paalala sa akin ni Tatay Digong noon. Gawin mo lang ang tama. Do what is right.)

Recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his people-centered approach to public service, Go also highlighted his legislative efforts to strengthen fire prevention, emergency preparedness, and disaster response in communities nationwide.

Among these measures is Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. The law seeks to modernize the BFP through improved firefighting equipment, additional personnel, specialized training, and other measures to enhance the agency’s capacity to respond to fires and other emergencies.

Go also cited Ra 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which was signed into law on December 6, 2024. As principal author and co-sponsor, he helped advance the measure requiring the establishment of permanent, safe, and well-equipped evacuation centers in every city and municipality. These facilities are intended to provide disaster-affected families with safer and more dignified temporary shelter while supporting recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also encouraged residents experiencing health concerns to seek assistance from the Malasakit Center at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

Malasakit Centers bring together personnel from the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to help indigent and financially incapacitated patients access medical and financial assistance in one location.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the program. With 167 Malasakit Centers operating nationwide, the initiative has assisted more than 17 million Filipinos, according to the DOH.

In another gesture of support for the local community, Go purchased barbecue, hotdogs, grilled tuna, and chicharon from local vendors and shared the food with those present at the relief operation, encouraging everyone to patronize locally made products and support Filipino livelihoods.

“Tangkilikin natin ang sariling atin,” he said.

Addressing the 79 beneficiary families, Go reaffirmed his commitment to continuing his public service, emphasizing that helping others goes beyond political responsibilities.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Panginoon, serbisyo kay Allah,” Go concluded.