25 Caraga LGUs declare state of calamity over El Niño

SURIGAO CITY — A total of 25 local government units (LGUs) in the Caraga region have been placed under a state of calamity due to severe dry conditions and water shortages caused by El Niño, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported Thursday.

Caraga information officer Carlo Becera said the affected areas include the entire provinces of Dinagat Islands and Agusan del Sur, Butuan City, Las Nieves in Agusan del Norte, and Carmen and Lanuza in Surigao del Sur.

He said agricultural damage across the region has exceeded P500 million.

Temporary water service interruptions and class suspensions have also been implemented in several municipalities.

Local authorities are coordinating emergency water rationing, drilling and desalination efforts to address water shortages.

The OCD and the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) earlier launched the El Niño Action Plan 2026 to prepare for and address drought-related problems in the region.