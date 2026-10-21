EDSA Busway eyes cashless fares by year-end

COMMUTER crisis The EDSA Busway, which serves up to 183,000 commuters daily, faces possible service disruptions in 2027 after receiving zero allocation in the proposed national budget, threatening the upkeep of its stations, elevators and security operations. The Department of Transportation is seeking the restoration of P1.756 billion to keep the EDSA Carousel running.

EDSA Busway commuters could soon ditch cash and pay fares through electronic wallets or stored-value cards at no extra cost, as the government races to roll out an automated fare collection system before year-end.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Wednesday he directed bus operators to pilot cashless fare payments by December to cut payment delays and speed up passenger movement ahead of a full rollout.

"I have also instructed the LTFRB that, hopefully by December, this time, they [the operators] have to provide what we call an automatic fare collection system for our Busway consortiums and operators. They have to provide that. We need it to make travel faster for our commuters," Lopez said.

Under the plan, bus operators will be required to provide cashless payment facilities at EDSA Busway stations, allowing passengers to settle fares without relying solely on cash.

Among the options being considered are stored-value cards similar to those used in railway systems and payments through electronic wallets.

Lopez stressed that the system must accommodate different payment platforms rather than limit commuters to a single provider.

"What I am asking from them is that there should still be kiosks at our Busway stations where commuters can load their cards and where GCash can also be used. The key here is interoperability and ensuring that the system can integrate other payment platforms and e-wallets," he said.

The DOTr also assured commuters that the shift to automated fare collection would not result in higher fares or additional convenience fees.

The system is likewise intended to ensure accurate fare collection, preventing passengers from being charged more or less than the prescribed amount.