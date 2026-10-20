BONTOC, Mountain Province — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has formally turned over a heritage marker recognizing the Maligcong Rice Terraces as a National Cultural Treasure.

The marker was handed over on 19 October at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila to Bontoc Mayor Franklin Odsey and Municipal Tourism Officer Elizabeth Farnican.

NCCA officials Maria Frances Quito and Jeanne Therese Maling led the turnover ceremony.

The recognition follows NCCA Commission Declaration No. 2024-03, which designated the centuries-old agricultural landscape as a National Cultural Treasure.

Located in Barangay Maligcong, the stone-walled terraces were carved into the mountainside by indigenous Igorot communities and remain an important source of food and livelihood.

Situated approximately 1,200 to 1,400 meters above sea level, the terraces rely on natural spring water and traditional farming techniques passed down through generations.

The site is also known for its scenic landscape near Mount Kupapey, attracting visitors interested in indigenous heritage and mountain tourism.