Caretaker found dead in Antipolo; suspect arrested

A 69-year-old caretaker was found dead with apparent slash wounds to his neck and abdomen in Antipolo City, Rizal, on Monday, 19 October, police said.

The victim’s body, already in an advanced state of decomposition, was discovered at around 9 a.m. at a property in Sitio Igiban, Barangay Cupang. The incident was reported to the Antipolo Component City Police Station at around 2:40 p.m.

According to the initial police investigation, the caretaker lived alone at the property and had previously figured in several confrontations with the suspect.

One dispute allegedly involved the victim washing his feet at a well used by residents. Another reportedly occurred after the caretaker caught the suspect picking rambutan from a tree on the property.

Police said the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the caretaker during their confrontations.

Investigators also cited a witness who went to the barangay hall on 18 October to report that the suspect had allegedly admitted killing the victim and described inflicting wounds to his neck and abdomen.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and placed in the Antipolo police custodial facility while investigators prepared documents for the filing of an appropriate complaint.