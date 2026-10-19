The Department of Agriculture (DA) has presented a P61.99-billion action plan to protect food production and rural livelihoods from the anticipated effects of El Niño, with P371 million in proposed interventions still lacking funding.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Operations Roger Navarro reported the plan to Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. following a National El Niño Task Force meeting presided over by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace.

The proposed spending package includes P6.2 billion already released under the government’s UPLIFT Program. The remaining requirements will need timely financing and implementation to minimize potential agricultural losses.

“We need to plan ahead and ensure farmers have the support they need to cope with a potentially severe El Niño, including access to drought-tolerant rice varieties and other appropriate inputs,” Tiu Laurel said. “Early preparation is crucial to minimizing production losses and protecting farmers’ livelihoods and the country’s food supply.”

Unfunded measures include cloud seeding operations and interventions against red-striped soft scale insect infestations affecting sugarcane.

Marcos directed the DA to submit a detailed accounting of cloud seeding operations, including covered areas and budget allocations. He also instructed the department to explore importing drought-resistant rice seeds from India for possible distribution to farmers.

The President ordered intensified market surveillance and price monitoring of agricultural and fishery commodities to prevent manipulation, profiteering and other irregularities during the El Niño period.

He also called for location-specific public information campaigns, with materials disseminated for at least two minutes every hour to explain government interventions and how affected communities can access assistance.

The DA was tasked with preparing a prioritized beneficiary list to ensure vulnerable communities receive support promptly. Government agencies were also directed to conserve energy and water, while early procurement and possible budget realignment were encouraged, subject to applicable rules.

Other interventions include the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Project LAWA and BINHI cash-for-work initiative, which receives technical assistance from DA bureaus.