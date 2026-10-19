Araneta City is bringing Oktoberfest-inspired drink deals, affordable dining options and Halloween festivities to Quezon City this October, with promotions across its restaurants, bars and food courts.

With more than 350 food outlets, the commercial hub is offering visitors a range of dining experiences, from after-work drinks and casual meals to themed nightlife events.

Oktoberfest deals

The Whisky Bar and World Kitchens, located on Level 4 of Gateway Mall 2, are offering a P499 drink-and-food combo until 31 October.

The promotion includes two Classic Lemon Highballs and one bar chow selection from participating World Kitchens restaurants.

Customers can choose from Garlic Salt & Pepper Calamari from Seafood 8 by Olio's, Mozzarella Dynamite from Kevin's Diner, Wok Fried Wonton from 18 Jade and French Fries from Dario Pizza & More.

Other selections include Karaage from Ramen Masa, Buta Skewer from Unagi Yukimitsu, Ebi Tempura from Kuro Maguro, Sausage with Fries from Shinshima and Sweet Chili Shrimp from HK Ma's Bistro.

Meanwhile, Food Plaza at the lower ground floor of Farmers Plaza is holding its October Beerfest, featuring a buy-one-take-one promotion on drinks every Monday through Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The offer runs until 30 November 2026.

Halloween celebration

For those looking to celebrate Halloween, The Edge Skyview Bar at ibis Styles Manila Araneta City will host "The Night We Got Ghosted" on 30 October.

The event will feature costumes, music from DJs and drinks against the backdrop of the Quezon City skyline.

Affordable lunch options

Araneta City's Lunch Festival also continues this month, featuring specially curated lunch sets from more than 60 restaurants.

Prices start at P399, offering office workers and visitors additional options for midday meals.

Customers can explore participating restaurants and available dishes through Araneta City's official social media channels.

The commercial hub is also running its "Mix, Match & Win! Food Courts & Dampa Rainy Season Promo."

Customers who spend at least P300, including a Coca-Cola product, at Food Express in Gateway Mall 1 or Food Plaza in Farmers Plaza can present their receipts at designated booths to join a promotional game.

At Dampa in Farmers Market, the minimum qualifying purchase is P500, including two Coca-Cola products.

Eligible participants can join the game for a chance to win prizes.