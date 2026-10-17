REBAP Makati highlights Southlinks Estate’s investment potential

The Real Estate Brokers Association of the Philippines (REBAP) Makati Chapter hosted an exclusive BIZTALK property preview showcasing the investment potential and development milestones of Southlinks Estate.

Spanning 33.6 hectares across the borders of Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, and Parañaque cities, the premium, low-density horizontal development is designed for long-term growth, modern green living, and exclusivity within Metro Manila.

The master-planned residential estate offers a private sanctuary with only 336 residential lots starting at 350 square meters, dedicating 40% of its total land area to expansive green and open spaces.