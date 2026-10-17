REBAP Makati highlights Southlinks Estate’s investment potential
The Real Estate Brokers Association of the Philippines (REBAP) Makati Chapter hosted an exclusive BIZTALK property preview showcasing the investment potential and development milestones of Southlinks Estate.
Spanning 33.6 hectares across the borders of Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, and Parañaque cities, the premium, low-density horizontal development is designed for long-term growth, modern green living, and exclusivity within Metro Manila.
The master-planned residential estate offers a private sanctuary with only 336 residential lots starting at 350 square meters, dedicating 40% of its total land area to expansive green and open spaces.
Designed for functionality and sustainability, the gated community features an iconic 1.4-hectare clubhouse, underground utilities, radio-frequency identification (RFID) access, and continuous closed-circuit television (CCTV) security.
Residents will benefit from convenient access to major economic hubs, with the property accessible via the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX), the Alabang Central Business District, and Evia.
Southlinks Estate’s core philosophy centers on environmental resilience and people-centric wellness, integrating thoughtful resource management to promote a sustainable future for generations to come.
To deliver the development’s infrastructure, developer REBI and its partner AKI have assembled a team of local and international experts.
Construction is led by general contractor PrimeBMD, a joint venture involving Enrique K. Razon Jr.’s Prime Infra and Australia’s BMD, alongside civil engineering consultant AMH Philippines and project manager Design Coordinates Inc., known for delivering landmark structures such as the Zuellig Building and major integrated luxury resorts in Manila.
The estate’s vision is further shaped by global master planner AECOM, award-winning concept architect RIOS, PDP + Architecture as architect of record, international lighting consultant Lichtvision Design, and concept landscape architect Plontur.