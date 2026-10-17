Gesmundo inaugurates Iloilo Hall of Justice

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, together with Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Rodil V. Zalameda, led the inauguration of the newly rehabilitated Hall of Justice (HOJ) in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on October 9, 2026.

The new two-story building replaces the original structure, which was built more than three decades ago. Rehabilitation began in 2022 and was completed in 2023.

The HOJ includes four courtrooms, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Office of the Clerk of Court, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Public Attorney’s Office, the Parole and Probation Office, a mediation office, separate holding areas for male and female detainees, a conference room and a judges’ lounge.

It also houses RTC Barotac Viejo Branches 66, 70 and 71, as well as the 5th Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Barotac Viejo-San Rafael-Banate-Anilao.

In her message, Court Administrator Ma. Theresa Dolores C. Gomez-Estoesta underscored the importance of providing courts with permanent facilities.

She described the new HOJ as a “permanent home” where generations of judges and court personnel can continue the work begun decades ago.

She added that the rehabilitation of the HOJ reflects the partnership between the SC and the local government of Barotac Viejo in ensuring the continued delivery of judicial services, improving access to justice and strengthening public trust.

Executive Judge Jose Mauricio E. Gomez of RTC Branch 71 in Barotac Viejo said in his welcome message that the courts in Barotac Viejo continued serving the public despite limited facilities and resources.

He added that the new building provides “a more conducive environment for judges, court personnel, lawyers, litigants, and the public.”

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Court Administrator for Operations Leo T. Madrazo, Assistant Court Administrator Maria Regina Adoracion Filomena M. Ignacio, SC Spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae L. Ting and local government officials of Barotac Viejo.