LTFRB subpoenas 5 shopping platforms in colorum crackdown

Acting LTFRB Chairman Greg Pua Jr. said the issuance of subpoenas duces tecum is part of the agency’s ongoing operations against owners of trucks and other private vehicles providing delivery services without the required permits.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reported Saturday that it has summoned records from five popular online shopping platforms identifying their legitimate delivery service partners amid an ongoing crackdown on colorum truck-for-hire services.

“We are in the initial phase of our aggressive operations against truck-for-hire or delivery service motor vehicles that are providing services illegally,” he said.

“By summoning the list of these five online shopping platforms, we will be able to identify those legitimate and colorum ones,” Pua added.

The agency issued subpoenas duces tecum to service providers for Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, TikTok Shop and SM Retail Incorporated.

“You or your duly authorized representative is hereby commanded to submit before this Board, within three (3) working days from receipt hereof, the complete and updated list of its accredited Truck-for-Hire (TH) service providers, together with relevant documents identifying such service providers,” the subpoena read.

“The foregoing documents shall be submitted for the consideration and appropriate action of this Board in connection with the matter under investigation,” it added.

The LTFRB reported that it recently conducted an investigation to validate reports of trucks, vans and other privately owned motor vehicles illegally providing transport, logistics and delivery services to online e-commerce marketplaces and shopping platforms.

Pua stressed that delivery services are governed by LTFRB rules and regulations, and any operation without the required permits is illegal and considered colorum. Penalties include the impounding of motor vehicles and fines of up to P200,000 per unit.

The LTFRB also noted that colorum truck-for-hire and delivery services create unfair competition for legitimate operators who strictly comply with government rules and regulations.

The LTFRB tasked its Law Enforcement Unit with intensifying anti-colorum operations nationwide, saying the records to be obtained from online shopping platforms would help the agency put an end to illegal truck-for-hire operations.