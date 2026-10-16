The DFA’s statement late Thursday came shortly after Beijing’s top diplomat to Manila, Jing Quan, told Filipino journalists that China could “easily win” a conflict with the Philippines if it “use[s] force,” though insisted that Beijing prefers “peace.”

The Chinese Embassy in Manila fired back at the Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday over its “selective quotation and overinterpretation” of its ambassador’s “use of force” remarks against the Philippines, which the department condemned as tantamount to a “thinly veiled threat.”

Jing made the remarks while denying Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro’s description of China as a “troublemaker” in the region, as the latter mimicked the words from Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesperson against Manila.

The DFA admonished Jing for his “poor choice of words,” noting that diplomats must exercise “tact and restraint in order to create space necessary for discourse, dialogue and engagement, regardless of the disparity in positions or perspectives.”

The department argued that such remarks were “hardly helpful” in the already “complicated” Manila-Beijing bilateral ties involving their maritime row in the West Philippine Sea.

“It is hoped that all diplomats accredited to the Philippines take greater care in the language used in public statements so as not to further erode mutual trust and confidence, nor derail the advancement of dialogue and constructive engagement,” the DFA said.

In rebuttal, the Chinese embassy on early Friday cried foul over what it called the DFA’s “overinterpretation” of Jing’s remarks, urging the department to be “responsible” and to promote “honest” diplomatic communication to prevent tensions between Manila and Beijing from escalating into a dangerous and uncertain situation.

“Diplomacy must be honest and straightforward in order to reduce misunderstandings and prevent misjudgments,” the embassy stressed.

“China-Philippines relations are currently at an extremely sensitive stage. Certain individuals are actively seeking to undermine normal exchanges and cooperation between the two countries,” it added.

Marcos, senators pushback

Jing’s alleged “undiplomatic” statement drew the ire of Manila’s top officials. President Marcos Jr. confirmed that he will summon the envoy, but Senator Risa Hontiveros demands a formal retraction and apology from Beijing.

If none comes, Hontiveros to declare Jing persona non grata.

“An ambassador who threatens his host country has crossed a line…His statements are gray zone aggression in diplomatic form, meant to intimidate and coerce while stopping just short of war,” Hontiveros lamented.

She also proposed raising such threats before ASEAN and the United Nations General Assembly, as a threat against one nation concerns all member states upholding international law.

Also expressing his displeasure at Jing, Senator Erwin Tulfo—vice chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations—warned that the Philippines will not bow down or be intimidated by any form of threat from China, whether through words or by force.

He contended that the Philippines will stand its ground and defend its sovereignty if threatened.

“We do not take lightly the statement that China can ‘easily win’ if it uses force against the Philippines…We fought foreign invaders in the past with only crude weapons but a lot of courage, sweat, and blood, and we succeeded. We will do so again if our sovereignty is threatened once more,” he pointed out.

The Philippines and China have long been embroiled in a maritime row over Beijing’s sweeping claims in almost the entire South China Sea, including areas that overlap with the WPS.

China has never honored the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated Beijing’s nine-dash line claims over the vast majority of the SCS, asserting that it has no legal basis under international law.

Recently, the Chinese embassy expanded its claims to rights and jurisdiction in the waters off Batanes, drawing sharp pushback from Manila.