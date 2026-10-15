The group said the caller contacted its representatives on 13 October, accusing the organization of escalating tensions between tribes through its social media posts.

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — Advocacy group Save Kalinga Inc. has defended its reporting on tribal and boundary disputes in the province after receiving a phone call from a person it believes is a sister of the provincial governor, allegedly asking it to stop publishing updates on the conflict.

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — Authorities in Kalinga have cautioned uniformed personnel belonging to the Butbut and Tulgao tribes against taking…

According to Save Kalinga, the caller requested that it stop posting updates about developments in conflict-affected communities.

The incident comes amid continuing boundary disputes involving the Butbut tribe of Tinglayan and neighboring communities.

Save Kalinga maintained that documenting verified incidents and questioning security measures are civic responsibilities intended to protect residents, not provoke hostilities.

The organization said its reports, including police spot reports shared on social media, were meant to inform the public about security conditions and encourage authorities to pursue lasting solutions.

It denied favoring any tribe or taking sides in the disputes.

The group also expressed concern over recurring reports of armed encounters and gunfire despite the deployment of security personnel.

Authorities have reportedly recovered live ammunition in affected communities, including a bullet discovered at the Anglican Church in Butbut Proper.

Save Kalinga acknowledged the deployment of 132 security personnel at strategic entry and exit points, including Loccong, Butbut Proper and Buscalan in Tinglayan.

However, it warned that troop deployments and checkpoints alone would not resolve longstanding territorial disputes.

“Containment at checkpoints can stop immediate gunfire, but standard patrol deployments do not address the fundamental causes of the tension, such as ancestral boundary disputes and long-standing inter-community friction,” the group said.

It urged government agencies, local officials, law enforcement authorities and tribal leaders to adopt a comprehensive peace strategy addressing the underlying causes of the conflict.

Among its recommendations is the creation of an independent Council of Elders, or pangat, composed of representatives from tribes not involved in the dispute.

The council would facilitate mediation under the Pagta ti Bodong, the customary law governing traditional peace agreements among Kalinga communities.

The organization also called for transparent boundary verification, improved early warning systems and a clear strategy for eventually withdrawing security personnel without risking renewed violence.

Save Kalinga stressed that lasting peace should be measured not by the number of security forces deployed but by whether communities remain safe after their withdrawal.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to documenting developments and promoting accountability as it pushed for dialogue and culturally grounded conflict resolution.