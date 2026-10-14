Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc. are expanding alternative water sources and strengthening their distribution systems to prevent supply interruptions as drier conditions threaten to strain reservoirs through the first half of 2027.

Metro Manila’s two major water concessionaires are reducing their dependence on Angat Dam ahead of a potentially strong El Niño, with Manila Water nearing completion of projects that add 420 million liters per day (MLD) of treatment capacity. At the same time, Maynilad cuts water losses to protect supply.

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Angat Dam’s water level dropped to 150.42 meters in July, below the 157.96 meters recorded during the 2019 water crisis, when rotational water interruptions were implemented.

In a statement on Wednesday, Maynilad said it managed the lower water level without resorting to rotational interruptions, largely through its intensified water loss reduction program.

As of June, the company had reduced daily water losses by more than 150 million liters compared with a year earlier, allowing more water to reach customers without requiring additional raw water supply.

Angat now accounts for about 83 percent of Maynilad’s supply capacity, down from 100 percent historically, following investments in Laguna Lake, deep wells, modular treatment plants, and NEW WATER facilities.

“The experience earlier this year showed why we have been investing in a more resilient water supply system,” Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Christopher Jaime T. Lichauco said.

“When Angat dropped below its 2019 level, we had more tools available to manage the situation—from lower water losses and alternative sources to stronger treatment capability and greater network flexibility. We are continuing these measures as El Niño conditions persist and we prepare for potentially drier months ahead,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manila Water is nearing completion of its 200-MLD East Bay Phase 2 Water Supply System Project, which will draw additional raw water from Laguna Lake.

The project, which recently completed its 31.5-kilometer submarine transmission pipelines, will bring the company’s combined East Bay supply capacity to 250 MLD.

Manila Water is also completing its 220-MLD Kaysakat Water Treatment Plant in Antipolo City, which will process water from the Wawa Dam system.

“Preparing for a possible strong El Niño requires more than short-term measures. It requires continuous investments in more sustainable raw water sources that can help ensure a reliable water supply despite changing climate conditions,” Manila Water Corporate Communications Group Head Dittie Galang said.

Angat Dam has since recovered to above 207 meters following wet-season rains, but Maynilad warned that lower rainfall in the coming months could again tighten raw water availability.