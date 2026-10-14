The forum, themed “Transforming Commitments into Meaningful Change,” gathered approximately 50 local government representatives from host communities across Benguet, led by Vice Governor Marie Rose Fongwan-Kepes.

ITOGON, Benguet — SN Aboitiz Power-Benguet (SNAP-Benguet) reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable community development during its annual Host Communities' Forum held recently in Itogon.

BAGUIO CITY — SN Aboitiz Power-Magat (SNAP-Magat) highlighted the long-term impact of its community initiatives during its annual Host…

SNAP General Manager and Group Chief Executive Daniel Icasiano emphasized that corporate commitments must translate into meaningful and lasting benefits for local communities.

He highlighted two of the company's initiatives: the BRIGHTS tertiary scholarship program and its watershed management activities.

The scholarship program supports students pursuing higher education to help improve their future employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, SNAP-Benguet's watershed management initiatives focus on environmental conservation and forest fire protection.

Icasiano stressed the importance of sustaining these programs to ensure long-term benefits for residents in communities hosting the company's operations.

Fongwan-Kepes acknowledged SNAP-Benguet's contributions as a corporate partner and encouraged continued cooperation between the company and local government units.

She emphasized that development initiatives should remain responsive to the needs and priorities of local communities.

The forum concluded with SNAP-Benguet and local officials reaffirming their commitment to collaborative programs supporting education, environmental protection and community development.