MUTYA NG PILIPINAS CORONATION NIGHT 2024

LOOK: The 56th Mutya ng Pilipinas Pageant Coronation Night took place at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines, on Friday, 6 September 2024. Iona Violeta Gibbs of Bataan crowned her successor, Mutya ng Pilipinas 2024, Alyssa Redondo, representing the Filipino community as Mutya ng California.