The newly crowned queen led a diverse group of finalists representing the United States, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and Myanmar, highlighting the strong competition among this year’s delegates.

Snook’s victory marked a proud moment for Thailand as she earned the competition’s highest honor, showcasing the beauty, confidence, and determination that brought her to the top of the international pageant.

Thailand celebrated another international pageant victory as Saffron Maya Snook emerged as the new Miss Global 2026, triumphing over an impressive field of international delegates to capture the coveted crown.

Thailand celebrated another international pageant victory as Sofia Sasiwaparin Atsawahirankarn captured the coveted Miss Asia-Pacific…

Meanwhile, the Philippines secured another noteworthy international pageant achievement through Jayvee Lyn Lorejo, who finished as 3rd runner-up.

Lorejo’s placement gave Filipino pageant supporters another reason to celebrate as she successfully earned a spot among the competition’s five highest-ranking delegates.

Her accomplishment further demonstrated the Philippines’ continued presence on the international beauty pageant stage, where Filipina representatives have consistently earned recognition for their confidence, elegance, and competitive spirit.

The United States also enjoyed a strong showing, with Kelly Kirstein claiming the 1st runner-up position, finishing just behind Thailand’s representative.

Puerto Rico’s Bianca Nicole Miranda Caraballo secured the 2nd runner-up title, while Myanmar’s Kyaw Kyaw Eaindra completed the winning circle as 4th runner-up.

The results reflected the international character of Miss Global, bringing together representatives from different countries and cultures in a celebration of beauty, individuality, and empowerment.

For Filipino pageant enthusiasts, Lorejo’s Top 5 finish was particularly meaningful, adding another achievement to the country’s international pageant record.

As Saffron Maya Snook begins her reign as Miss Global 2026, the competition concludes with five accomplished women receiving recognition for their performances on the international stage.

Miss Global 2026 official results

Miss Global 2026: Saffron Maya Snook — Thailand

1st runner-up: Kelly Kirstein — United States

2nd runner-up: Bianca Nicole Miranda Caraballo — Puerto Rico

3rd runner-up: Jayvee Lyn Lorejo — Philippines

4th runner-up: Kyaw Kyaw Eaindra — Myanmar

Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss Global 2026 and all the runners-up, especially the Philippines’ Jayvee Lyn Lorejo, for proudly carrying the Philippine flag onto the international stage.