PNP discovers bodies of missing beauty queen, Israeli partner in Capas

The Philippine National Police on Saturday announced the discovery of the cadavers of missing Pampanga beauty queen, Geneva Sarita Lopez, and her Israeli partner, Yitshak Cohen.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the remains of the victims were brought to Lotus Funeral located at Brgy. San Vicente, Tarlac City, and will be subjected to an autopsy examination as well as DNA testing and analysis.

“Secretary of the Interior and Local Government, Atty. Benhur Abalos, and Philippine National Police Chief, PGen Rommel Francisco Marbil, are saddened to announce the discovery of the cadavers of missing couple Geneva Sarita Lopez and Israeli Yitshak Cohen in Brgy. Sta. Lucia, Capas, Tarlac on Saturday morning,” Fajardo said in a text to reporters.

“This tragic conclusion follows an intensive investigation by the SITG (special investigation task group) GENESAAC tasked to lead the investigation,” she added.

Fajardo recalled the couple were reported missing last 21 June.

“[Their bodies] were found through the relentless efforts and dedication of the members of the SITG, whose thorough investigative work led to this crucial discovery,” she said.

The PNP’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group said the recovery of the two bodies in a remote area in Barangay Sta. Lucia was part of the implementation of the search warrant, relative to the exhumation of the two cadavers, issued by a Tarlac City court.

“The search warrant was implemented legally, peacefully, and orderly in the presence of Barangay Chairman Cesario David Bautista Jr. and Barangay Kagawad Ronald Pachico, both elected Barangay Officials of the said place,” Fajardo said.

Meanwhile, Abalos expressed sympathy to the families of the couple.

“This heartbreaking discovery underscores our unwavering resolve to bring justice to all victims. We will not rest until those responsible are held accountable. Justice will be served,” Abalos said.

For his part, Marbil thanked the task force for tireless actions in investigating the couple's disappearance and ensuring that every lead was meticulously followed.

“The SITG’s tireless work reflects our commitment to the rule of law. We stand firm in our pursuit of justice for Geneva and Yitshak and all victims of such heinous acts,” he said.

“Their efforts have been crucial in bringing this case to light, and their work continues as the investigation proceeds.”