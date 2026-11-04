Ate Gay’s family announces wake, tribute and burial schedule

Ate Gay’s family announces the comedian’s wake, memorial tribute and burial schedule following his death at 55 on 1 November 2026.

The family of the late comedian and performer Ate Gay, whose real name was Gil Aducal Morales, has released the official schedule of his wake, memorial tribute and burial, giving friends, colleagues and supporters an opportunity to pay their final respects to the beloved entertainer.

Ate Gay passed away on 1 November 2026, at the age of 55, following his battle with cancer. His passing brought sadness to the entertainment community, where he was admired for his comedic talent, memorable performances and ability to bring laughter to audiences.

According to the family’s announcement, the public wake and viewing will take place from 4 to 9 November 2026, at Forest Lake in Biñan, Laguna.

His remains will lie at Premier Chapel 2 (Capilla Del Dr. Jose Rizal), where mourners may offer prayers and personally bid farewell to the comedian.

On 4 November, public viewing hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 5 to 8 November, visitors will be accommodated from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family members, close relatives, Ate Gay’s friends, colleagues and friends of the family may visit at any time, according to the announcement.

A final wake and tribute will be held on 9 November, providing an opportunity to celebrate Ate Gay’s life and contributions to Philippine entertainment.

His final farewell and burial are scheduled for 10 November 2026.

Born on 12 August 1971, Ate Gay became a familiar name in the local entertainment scene, earning recognition for his distinctive comedic style, musical performances and impersonations.

Throughout his career, he entertained countless Filipinos with his humor and stage presence, building a loyal following that appreciated his talent and personality.

Before his passing, Ate Gay had been hospitalized at the Asian Hospital and Medical Center, where his family sought public assistance as his medical expenses continued to increase.

As loved ones prepare to lay him to rest, Ate Gay leaves behind memories of laughter, entertainment and the happiness he shared with audiences throughout his career.