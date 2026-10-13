SANTA ROSA, Laguna -- Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) is expanding the use of its locally manufactured Next Generation Tamaraw to public transportation after the vehicle received certification as a Class 1 Modern Public Utility Vehicle (MPUV) under the government’s transport modernization program.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) is providing P3 million to support the continued protection and recovery of the critically endangered…

The company unveiled the Tamaraw MPUV at its manufacturing plant and headquarters in Santa Rosa City, Laguna, today, 13 October, with representatives from government agencies, the Japanese Embassy, transport cooperatives and industry stakeholders in attendance.

“Today, we add an important missing piece: a jeepney. By becoming part of everyday public transportation, the Tamaraw becomes a true national car—a vehicle for all Filipinos and visitors to the Philippines,” TMP president Masando Hashimoto said.

Certified by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in May 2026, the Class 1 configuration can accommodate 11 passengers for intra-city travel.

Its development incorporated feedback from local government units, transport cooperatives, operators and government agencies to meet local transportation needs.

The rollout builds on TMP’s P5.5-billion investment in Tamaraw production, parts localization and vehicle conversion capabilities. Launched in 2024, the locally manufactured platform has also supported opportunities for Filipino designers, body builders, fabricators and parts suppliers.

TMP produced 14,711 Tamaraw units as of end-September 2026, bringing cumulative production to 34,739 units in two years.

Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) showed the model held a 49% share of the one-ton-and-above vehicle segment during the period.

“We cannot do this alone. We need all of you—our government partners, suppliers, body builders, dealers, transport operators, and cooperatives,” Hashimoto said.

He also linked the vehicle’s introduction to the Philippines and Japan’s 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, calling a Japanese-branded vehicle built by Filipinos and adapted into a jeepney a meaningful expression of the two countries’ friendship.

The MPUV joins other Tamaraw applications in public services, including ambulances, patrol vehicles, fire trucks, food trucks and community shuttles.