Senate approves bill institutionalizing Philippine bamboo industry program
The Senate has approved on final reading a measure co-authored by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go seeking to institutionalize the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Program to generate jobs and expand livelihood opportunities nationwide.
Approved on 8 October, Senate Bill No. 2495 establishes a permanent national framework to oversee the production, processing, utilization, and commercialization of bamboo products.
Go welcomed the legislative milestone, emphasizing that organizing the local bamboo sector would help transform an abundant domestic resource into a reliable, long-term source of income for farmers, workers, and micro, small, and medium enterprises.
Rather than treating bamboo solely as a raw agricultural commodity, the measure aims to strengthen the entire value chain and promote growth in furniture manufacturing, construction materials, handicrafts, food, and landscaping.
Go said institutionalizing the program would ensure continuity in government initiatives and foster a competitive environment that encourages participation from producers, processors, and investors.
He added that sustainable industries rooted in local resources provide a solid economic foundation that complements short-term government assistance.
The initiative calls for coordinated efforts among the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, local government units, research institutions, and private partners to improve cultivation standards, enhance product quality, and expand market access for local producers.