Senate approves bill institutionalizing Philippine bamboo industry program

The Senate has approved on final reading a measure co-authored by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go seeking to institutionalize the Philippine Bamboo Industry Development Program to generate jobs and expand livelihood opportunities nationwide.

Approved on 8 October, Senate Bill No. 2495 establishes a permanent national framework to oversee the production, processing, utilization, and commercialization of bamboo products.

Go welcomed the legislative milestone, emphasizing that organizing the local bamboo sector would help transform an abundant domestic resource into a reliable, long-term source of income for farmers, workers, and micro, small, and medium enterprises.